Iran-backed Houthis claim new attacks on Saudi Arabia and Yemen's Aden airport

CAIRO: Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Wednesday claimed attacks on military facilities and airports in neighboring Saudi Arabia as the escalation deepened the latest front in the Iran war and threatened a crucial shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Houthis' military spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said on social media that the rebels launched ballistic missiles and drones in the attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh, but didn't provide evidence.

Flights to and from the airport were briefly disrupted, according to Flightradar24, a tracking platform.

Saree said Abha airport, a frequent target of Houthi drones and missiles, was targeted. The rebels also claimed to have hit an air base in the city of Khamis Mushait and two military bases Najran and Asir. All are in southwestern Saudi Arabia and near the border with Yemen.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said they intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile north of Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces in recent days have launched a major ground and air offensive against the Houthis in an attempt to retake territory that the rebels seized about a month ago along Yemen's western Red Sea coast and on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Those positions gave the rebels better surveillance of shipping as they pursue a blockade of Saudi vessels.

On Monday, officials said forces of the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen recaptured several key areas around the strait.

The fighting has since then centered in and around the crucial town of Dhubab, some 54 kilometers (33.5 miles) south of the port city of Mokha, according to both the Houthis and the Yemeni government.

Clashes were also reported in the district of Waziayah in southwestern Taiz province, which links Yemen's mountainous highlands to the Red Sea, and overlooks roads to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.