India condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the latest missile and drone attacks by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi movement on Saudi Arabia, stating that the strikes targeting civilian and economic infrastructure threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation along a key international maritime route.

Responding to a media query on the reported attacks, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said, “Such attacks that undermine regional security and stability and threaten freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb are unacceptable.”

The remarks came after the Houthis launched dozens of drones and missiles at targets across southwestern Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi authorities.

The attacks struck the cities of Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, injuring 73 people, including women and children, Saudi officials said.

The strikes also triggered fires at oil facilities and other energy-sector installations, temporarily disrupting operations, according to Saudi Arabia’s military and energy ministry.

The attacks mark a significant escalation in a conflict that has repeatedly spilt beyond Yemen’s borders and threatened critical energy infrastructure and maritime trade routes.

Maj Gen Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, said the Houthi attacks targeted civilian and economic sites. The Saudi-led coalition said it would respond to what it described as a “dangerous escalation”.

The Houthis, however, said the attacks were retaliation for recent Saudi air strikes on areas of northwestern Yemen under their control.