Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi attacks that left 73 people wounded

CAIRO: More than 70 people were wounded in a wave of Houthi attacks Tuesday on Saudi Arabia, authorities said, a major escalation in the renewed conflict between an important U.S. ally and the Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

The attacks ignited fires at several oil facilities and utilities in Saudi Arabia’s southern region, the kingdom’s Energy Ministry said in a statement. Operations at the oil facilities and utilities were temporarily suspended, it said.

The government condemned Houthi attacks, saying it will "take all necessary measures to defend its sovereignty".

The foreign ministry, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, called for an "immediate halt to all forms of escalation practised by this militia" as well as Houthi attacks on shipping.

There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The attacks come after weeks of escalating clashes between the Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces in Yemen, which shattered a four-year truce in the country’s civil war.

Fighting has raged on fronts including Yemen’s west coast, with government forces saying they have made territorial gains in the provinces of Hodeida, Taiz and Baydah. The Houthi have also launched attacks on Saudi oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

The attacks early Tuesday hit “civilian and economic facilities” in the Saudi cities of Abha’s Jazan, Najran and Khamis Mushait said Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, a spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, said in a statement.

Al-Malki said the attacks wounded 73 people, including women and children. He didn’t provide a breakdown or further details.

He called the attacks a “serious escalation” and a “flagrant violation of the kingdom's sovereignty, and a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents."