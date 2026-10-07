'We condemn attacks that endanger lives of our seafarers': MEA on Black Sea attack

NEW DELHI: India has condemned a series of attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea region, with several Indian seafarers caught up in the incidents and at least two sustaining injuries, the External Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the attacks posed a direct threat to commercial shipping and the safety of seafarers, as India called for an immediate end to attacks on civilian vessels and a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

“We have seen a string of attacks targeting commercial vessels in the Black Sea region. We condemn such attacks that threaten commercial shipping and endanger the lives of our seafaring community,” Jaiswal said.

Among the vessels attacked was the MV Royad Mammadov, which came under attack while sailing in the Black Sea. Three Indian nationals were on board, one of whom was injured and has since received medical treatment.

Jaiswal said the Indian Embassy in Romania was in contact with the affected seafarers and thanked Romanian authorities for their “support and swift action”.

In another incident, the “Togo-flagged Alfa Watan” was attacked on Tuesday, with the fate of its crew still unknown, according to the MEA. The Palau-flagged MV ABLE was also targeted in a drone attack. All 18 crew members, including seven Indians, were rescued. One Indian national was injured and remains under medical supervision.