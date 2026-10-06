Indian seafarers caught in twin Black Sea, Hormuz attacks; 11 injured, MEA condemns attacks

Two separate attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and Strait of Hormuz have involved Indian seafarers, with 11 Indian nationals injured in the latest incident off Oman. The
External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said it was “gravely concerned” over the attacks and condemned the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers.
In the Black Sea, the MV Royad Mammadov came under attack, killing two foreign seafarers and injuring some crew members. Three Indian nationals were part of the crew and are safe. The injured were rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical treatment.
“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” External Affairs Ministry said. In another incident the Panama-flagged MT On Peace was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman.
Of its 19-member crew, 17 were Indian nationals, with 11 Indians among the 12 crew members injured. The injured were evacuated with the assistance of Omani authorities and are receiving treatment in Khasab.
Condemning the attack, the MEA said: “The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest.”
At present India is the world’s second-largest source of seafarers. It accounts for 311,936 maritime professionals in global shipping industry, according to the BIMCO-ICS Seafarer Workforce Report 2026. Indian seafarers account for 12.16% of the global workforce, behind only the Philippines and ahead of China, Russia and Indonesia.
India’s presence is particularly strong among officers, with 140,718 Indian officers accounting for 13.41% of the global officer workforce. India also reiterated its call for dialogue and diplomacy to end ongoing conflicts. New Delhi has recalled that India and Liberia had launched a 25-nation Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers at the UN General Assembly in September 2026, aimed at strengthening the protection of merchant crews and commercial shipping from targeted attacks.