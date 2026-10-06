Indian seafarers caught in twin Black Sea, Hormuz attacks; 11 injured, MEA condemns attacks

Two separate attacks on commercial vessels in the Black Sea and Strait of Hormuz have involved Indian seafarers, with 11 Indian nationals injured in the latest incident off Oman. The

External Affairs Ministry (MEA) said it was “gravely concerned” over the attacks and condemned the targeting of commercial shipping and seafarers.

In the Black Sea, the MV Royad Mammadov came under attack, killing two foreign seafarers and injuring some crew members. Three Indian nationals were part of the crew and are safe. The injured were rescued by Romanian authorities and are receiving medical treatment.

“India views these attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers with grave concern. The targeting of traffic in international waterways is severely undermining global commerce and welfare of people across the world. We continue to call for dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the ongoing conflicts,” External Affairs Ministry said. In another incident the Panama-flagged MT On Peace was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman.