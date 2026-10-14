India, Canada move to rebuild strategic ties as PM Modi meets Anita Anand

NEW DELHI: India is stepping up efforts to strengthen its strategic and economic partnerships with Canada, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday to advance bilateral cooperation, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signalled that India-US trade negotiations were approaching a ‘landing point.’

Modi and Anand discussed ways to strengthen India-Canada relations across trade, technology, defence, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges, an official release said.

Modi described the meeting as productive and reiterated India’s commitment to developing a forward-looking partnership with Canada.

“India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” he said.

The PMO said the two sides emphasised the need to sustain momentum in bilateral engagement and translate recent diplomatic progress into concrete outcomes.

An early conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was identified as an important priority. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments. Modi conveyed his greetings to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and expressed his intention to continue engaging with him.

The meeting followed a telephone conversation between Modi and Carney on Tuesday, signalling continued high-level engagement between the two countries as they work to rebuild and broaden bilateral ties.

In a statement, the Canadian High Commission said Anand and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had discussed the positive momentum in the renewed Canada-India Strategic Partnership, supported by sustained high-level engagement over the past year.

Anand spoke about the importance Canada attaches to India as a partner, particularly amid growing geopolitical uncertainty.