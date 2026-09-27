India, Canada preparing to take ties to 'higher level': Jaishankar after meeting Anita Anand

The meeting came days after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Canada around December and that Ottawa was making “good progress” in trade negotiations with New Delhi.

“We are making good progress in our trade negotiations with India. It is an exceptionally important relationship on many many levels, people-to-people levels, security levels, and also trade and economic,” Carney said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UNGA on Tuesday.

Carney was responding to questions on Modi’s possible visit and the status of negotiations for a free trade agreement, known as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to host the G20 Summit on December 14–15 at the Trump National Doral Miami resort in Doral, Florida.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also met Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez amid India’s efforts to diversify its energy sources.

“Our energy ties are gaining momentum, besides other areas of bilateral cooperation. We also discussed current regional issues,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.

He also held meetings with Belarus Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov and Mexican Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez on the sidelines of the UNGA.

(With inputs from PTI)