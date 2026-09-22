EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with foreign counterparts on margins of UNGA session

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts in New York, discussing regional and global developments on the sidelines of the high-level United Nations General Assembly session.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday to lead the Indian delegation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

His engagements on Monday began with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Jaishankar said their regular meetings and telephone conversations had helped maintain momentum in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.

The two ministers discussed regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf crisis, as well as multilateral matters such as reform of the UN Security Council.

Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, weeks after his recent visit to Kyiv.

“Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.