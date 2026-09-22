EAM Jaishankar discusses regional, global issues with foreign counterparts on margins of UNGA session

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a series of bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts in New York, discussing regional and global developments on the sidelines of the high-level United Nations General Assembly session.
Jaishankar arrived in New York on Sunday to lead the Indian delegation at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.
His engagements on Monday began with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. Jaishankar said their regular meetings and telephone conversations had helped maintain momentum in the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership.
The two ministers discussed regional and global issues, including the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf crisis, as well as multilateral matters such as reform of the UN Security Council.
Jaishankar also met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, weeks after his recent visit to Kyiv.
“Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.
Sybiha said the two ministers discussed peace efforts, bilateral cooperation and international developments, including the situation in the Black Sea and its impact on global markets.
He said restoring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea was critical for global food security and added that Ukraine valued India’s engagement.
The two sides also discussed preparations for the next meeting of the India-Ukraine Intergovernmental Commission, which Sybiha said would include a strong business component focused on innovation.
He added that Ukraine was interested in expanding cooperation with India in areas including science, education, technology, agriculture, information technology and pharmaceuticals.
Jaishankar also met Moldova’s Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi and noted progress in bilateral political, economic and educational ties. The two ministers also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.
During his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Jaishankar took stock of strengthening economic ties following the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. They also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation.
In his meeting with Ecuador’s Foreign Minister Roberto Kury, Jaishankar discussed strengthening economic ties, including in energy and pharmaceuticals, as well as mobility, personnel training, development partnerships and cooperation in multilateral forums.
Following his meeting with Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, Jaishankar said the two sides discussed the bilateral agenda and ways to deepen multilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar also held his first meeting with Hungary’s Foreign Minister Anita Orban. He said the two sides had agreed to work together to deepen bilateral ties and advance their strategic partnership.
Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on September 26.
Later, he co-chaired the inaugural Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit with European Council President Antonio Costa.
The summit was co-sponsored by Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya. Jaishankar stressed the importance of multilateralism in preserving international cooperation amid geopolitical tensions, strategic competition and conflicts.
He called for greater attention to the specific dimensions of ongoing conflicts, the development of frameworks and safeguards for emerging capabilities, and efforts to de-risk and diversify supply chains to counter dominance and disruption.
Jaishankar also emphasised the importance of upholding international law, rules and norms.
(With inputs from PTI)