'Move by self-styled Chanakya': Jairam Ramesh shares 'public notice' on formation of Arunachal Janta Party

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday shared a 'public notice' announcing the formation of a new political outfit, the Arunachal Janta Party, and appeared to take a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to the "self-styled Chanakya" who revived the Nationalist Citizens Party of India as a "parking place" for TMC defectors.

Ramesh shared on X the "public notice" which stated that the Arunachal Janta Party, formed on 16th October 2026 with its head office at 015, Dokum Colony, Akash Deep, Itanagar District Papum Pare, Arunachal Pradesh, has proposed to apply for registration with the Election Commission of India under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

"Any person having any objection to the proposed registration may submit the objection in writing to the Election Commission of India, Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi- 110001, by December 3, 2026" it said.

In his post on X, Ramesh said, "Undoubtedly, a move by the self-styled Chanakya who revived an unknown Nationalist Citizens Party of India as a parking place for TMC defectors."

There are 734 such registered unrecognised political parties in India that had a reported income of over Rs 1100 crore in 2024/25, he said.

"Half of that amount went to 29 such parties in Gujarat alone," Ramesh alleged.

His remarks come months after the Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a registered unrecognised political party founded in October 2022 and based in West Bengal, joined the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Twenty of the TMC's 27 Lok Sabha MPs quit the party following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections and joined the NCPI, extending support to the BJP-led NDA.

(With inputs from PTI)