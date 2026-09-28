SC directs ECI to decide dispute over TMC's name, election symbol within four months

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to deliver its final decision in the ongoing dispute over the All India Trinamool Congress party name and "flowers and grass" symbol within four months.

The bench asked both parties to file their affidavits/counter-affidavits before the poll panel within four weeks. In other words, the pleadings should be completed within four weeks.

The bench directed the ECI to decide the issue within three months after the parties complete their pleadings.

The top court passed the direction during the hearing of a plea filed by former West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC founder Mamata Banerjee, who questioned the ECI order freezing the party symbol ahead of by-elections.

The Commission in the top court defended the freeze as an interim arrangement until the dispute is decided finally.

To support its stand on timelines, the ECI handed the court a chart of previous symbol disputes and the time taken for their disposal, stating this was not an unprecedented situation.

The court on Monday -- during the course of the hearing -- observed that Banerjee's camp had complied by filing its response, whereas the rival faction had not yet filed. It therefore granted the rival faction four weeks to submit its reply.

Thereafter, the ECI must decide the matter within three months after that. The bench clarified that it had not expressed any opinion on which faction is entitled to the symbol, leaving the merits entirely for the Commission to examine in accordance with law.