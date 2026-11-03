Nirmala Sitharaman challenges Rahul Gandhi to come to Parliament for debate on SIR, EVMs

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take part in a parliamentary debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and EVMs, rather than "issuing challenges" on social media.

In a post on X, the finance minister underlined that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has already said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to debate on SIR and electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Sitharaman's response came shortly after Gandhi dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate on his charge that the "opposition is anti-national" and asked why the PM has not filed a defamation case against him over his "foreign connections" allegation.

She said, "Rahul ji, you ask the Prime Minister to choose a venue for a debate. There is already one: Parliament, where you happen to be the LoP. Why not show the same enthusiasm for a debate in Parliament that you show while issuing challenges on social media?"

"Just yesterday, Home Minister Amit Shah offered a special session to debate SIR and EVMs.

"You say, 'Daro mat'. Then bring the facts, face the scrutiny and stay to hear the answers. In the House, uphold the standards of debate you demand from others," the finance minister added.