Shah says govt ready for special Parliament session on SIR; hails eradication of Maoism at Chhattisgarh event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll and challenged the Opposition to join the debate.
He accused the Congress of supporting Naxalism and alleged that party leader Rahul Gandhi had backed the Maoists' unconstitutional 'Janatana Sarkar' and recently "mocked Parliament by staging a fake Parliament".
Addressing the concluding session and State Investiture Ceremony (Rajya Alankaran Samaroh) of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026 as the chief guest, Shah noted that a popular adage once described the state as a "rich land inhabited by poor people." Over the next decade, through the concerted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's rich soil will be matched by affluent, thriving citizens, he said.
Shah asserted that Chhattisgarh has transitioned out of an atmosphere of fear and Maoist violence, setting course on a new trajectory of peace, development, and shared prosperity.
Highlighting the sustained campaign against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah commended the courage of central security forces, the state police, and the cooperation of local populations in Bastar.
"While Atal Ji created Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shaping and nurturing its growth," he stated.
Turning to economic potential, the Union Home Minister remarked that the return of peace will unlock vast tourism avenues across Bastar and southern Chhattisgarh. Sites such as Chitrakote Falls, Tirathgarh, Kanger Valley National Park, and the historic Bastar Dussehra carry immense international appeal, with tourism expansion poised to generate local employment, open global markets for tribal handicrafts, and stimulate the rural economy, he said.
Reflecting upon the state's 26-year development arc, Shah noted that the state's annual budget has surged 30-fold, per capita income has grown 17-fold, and Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has grown nearly 25-fold since statehood, accompanied by a climb in literacy from 55 percent to 80 percent.
CM Sai, expressing gratitude to the Union Home Minister, observed that Shah's operational deadline of March 31, 2026 against outlawed Maoists. Sai noted that with roadblocks removed, infrastructure development, healthcare, rural road networks, and welfare schemes are moving forward at unprecedented speed to align with the Viksit Bharat 2047 blueprint.
Shah also detailed a green urban initiative: Nava Raipur will be developed into a "Peepal City," aiming to plant 500,000 Peepal trees.
Accusing the Congress of consistently supporting Naxalism, he referred to a statement purportedly made by then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram in 2010, claiming that Maoists were not required to surrender their weapons but should stop violence.
Targeting Rahul Gandhi, Shah alleged that Congress leaders had supported the Maoists' parallel 'Janatana Sarkar', which had its own home minister, chief minister and finance minister, despite having no constitutional authority.
"Rahul Gandhi supported a fake 'Janatana Sarkar', unconstitutional governments and has now made a mockery of Parliament by staging a 'fake' Parliament.
"By conducting a 'mock' parliament, he staged a charade of a discussion. I want to tell Rahul-ji that the Narendra Modi government is prepared to discuss every single issue," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)