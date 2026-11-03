Shah says govt ready for special Parliament session on SIR; hails eradication of Maoism at Chhattisgarh event

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government is ready to convene a special session of Parliament to hold discussions on Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll and challenged the Opposition to join the debate.

He accused the Congress of supporting Naxalism and alleged that party leader Rahul Gandhi had backed the Maoists' unconstitutional 'Janatana Sarkar' and recently "mocked Parliament by staging a fake Parliament".

Addressing the concluding session and State Investiture Ceremony (Rajya Alankaran Samaroh) of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2026 as the chief guest, Shah noted that a popular adage once described the state as a "rich land inhabited by poor people." Over the next decade, through the concerted leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh's rich soil will be matched by affluent, thriving citizens, he said.

Shah asserted that Chhattisgarh has transitioned out of an atmosphere of fear and Maoist violence, setting course on a new trajectory of peace, development, and shared prosperity.

Highlighting the sustained campaign against Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), Shah commended the courage of central security forces, the state police, and the cooperation of local populations in Bastar.

"While Atal Ji created Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shaping and nurturing its growth," he stated.

Turning to economic potential, the Union Home Minister remarked that the return of peace will unlock vast tourism avenues across Bastar and southern Chhattisgarh. Sites such as Chitrakote Falls, Tirathgarh, Kanger Valley National Park, and the historic Bastar Dussehra carry immense international appeal, with tourism expansion poised to generate local employment, open global markets for tribal handicrafts, and stimulate the rural economy, he said.