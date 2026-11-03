'No amount of damage control can fix flawed SIR': Congress calls EC's Form 6 clarification 'word games'

The Congress on Tuesday dismissed the Election Commission's latest clarification on Form 6 as another set of "word games" that clarifies nothing, asserting that no amount of damage control could rectify the "flawed" Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

The opposition party also said the EC cannot address the real problem that the SIR of electoral rolls is "designed for exclusion".

This comes shortly after the EC said previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft SIR rolls.

The EC clarification came amid concerns among those whose names have been deleted from draft SIR rolls that submitting Form 6, which carries a declaration that the applicant is seeking inclusion in the voters' list for the first time, could amount to making a false declaration and invite prosecution under the Representation of the People Act.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The ECI's latest 'clarification' on Form 6 is another set of word games that clarify nothing. Each damage control attempt shows how badly designed the SIR process is."

The Form 6 declaration plainly asks if you are "applying for inclusion for the first time", he said.

"The ECI's clarification: voters applying for re-inclusion during SIR can also be considered first-time. This is another deceptive word game to cover up a flawed process asking voters to make a false declaration," Ramesh argued.