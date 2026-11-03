Normal life hit in Manipur's Kangpokpi for second consecutive day as bandh observed over youths' killing

Normal life was affected in Manipur's Kangpokpi district for the second successive day on Tuesday with the closure of markets and business establishments, as a tribal organisation observed a shutdown to protest against alleged state government's inaction in the killing of two youths.

Several goods vehicles heading towards Imphal on a national highway could not enter Kangpokpi and were left stranded in neighbouring Senapati, police said.

Additional security forces were deployed in the district to prevent any unwanted incident, a senior officer said.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) had called the shutdown to condemn the alleged state government's inaction over the killing of two Kuki civilians.

Mutilated bodies of the two youths, who had gone missing a few days ago, were found in a hilly stretch in adjoining Senapati on Sunday morning.

Following the recovery of the bodies, CoTU had called a 24-hour shutdown in Kangpokpi from Sunday, and extended it by 48 hours on Monday night.

The Kuki organisation said the shutdown was extended to protest against the government's "shameful indecision, unacceptable silence and continued failure to initiate any tangible action to deliver justice for the brutal and inhumane killing of two innocent Kuki Zo civilians".

The tribal organisation also said the Kuki-Zo people would not accept "empty assurances and administrative excuses in place of justice", and demanded a time-bound action against those responsible.

In Manipur, the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless.

In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

(With inputs from PTI)