Fresh Manipur unrest as agitators clash with security forces in Kangpokpi after recovery of two bodies

Protests erupted in Manipur's Kangpokpi district after the mutilated bodies of two missing youths were recovered from neighbouring Senapati district, triggering clashes between agitators and security forces, police said on Monday.

Security personnel fired tear gas shells and resorted to a baton-charge to disperse protesters who pelted them with stones during demonstrations on Sunday night.

A protester sustained a head injury after allegedly being hit by a tear gas shell. His condition is stable, officials said.

Agitators also burnt tyres and blocked several roads with logs and boulders. Police have since cleared some of the blocked stretches.

"Tension remains high in the district and additional security forces have been deployed on Monday morning," a district official said.

The bodies of T Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangsing (20), who went missing from Taphou Kuki village on October 29, were found stuffed in gunny bags in a banana farm in a hilly area of Senapati district on Sunday morning. The recovery was made during a search operation to trace the missing youths, officials said.

Deputy Chief Ministers Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho condemned the killings. Kipgen said what had begun with hopes of the youths' safe return had ended in tragedy, and called for a thorough investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Dikho also condemned the killings, saying no grievance or disagreement could justify taking a human life.