Previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 if names missing from draft SIR rolls: EC.

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission on Tuesday said previously enrolled voters can submit Form 6 for inclusion as electors if their names are missing from draft SIR rolls.

In a letter to all state chief electoral officers, the Election Commission (EC) noted that it has been brought to its notice that certain people whose names do not figure in the draft electoral roll published during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are hesitant to submit Form 6 as they are also required to furnish a declaration prescribed in the form to the effect that their name is being included in the electoral rolls for the first time.

"Therefore, such electors believe that submission of Form 6, in view of their previous enrolment, would amount to making a false declaration and render them liable for prosecution under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950," it said.

The EC clarified that voters whose names do not figure in the draft SIR rolls can submit Form 6 to seek fresh inclusion in the final voters' list, even if they were enrolled previously.