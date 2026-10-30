Supreme Court asks EC to probe bulk Form 7 submissions during Uttar Pradesh SIR

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to examine allegations of irregularities involving the bulk submission of Form 7 applications during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh and take necessary corrective measures.

Form 7 is used to seek the deletion of a voter's name from the electoral roll.

According to PTI, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the petitioners to submit a note detailing the unresolved irregularities to the poll panel.

"The irregularities which have been brought to the notice of the court shall be submitted to senior counsel appearing for the Election Commission of India by way of a note. On receipt thereof, let the Election Commission examine the factual aspects, thereafter take necessary corrective steps and file a compliance report," the court directed, the report said.

Counsel for one of the petitioners told the court that the allegations concerning Form 7 applications related to Uttar Pradesh.

Senior advocate DS Naidu, appearing for the Election Commission, acknowledged that bulk Form 7 applications had been submitted but said the poll panel had not acted on them.

"We found that bulk Form 7 applications had been submitted. Our officers checked and cross-checked them. They were false, and we have not acted upon them," Naidu told the bench.

The petitioner's counsel alleged that 32 forms had been submitted in one constituency to target members of a particular community.

The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to examine the allegation and take appropriate action.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by Congress MP Tanuj Punia and others challenging the conduct of the SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from PTI)