Rajnath Singh says military, technological preparedness cannot be separate in 21st century

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India's bid for 'Aatmanirbharta' should be viewed as a quest for technological sovereignty, stressing that self-reliance means ensuring critical defence needs are not dependent on external sources.

In his address at the Delhi Defence Dialogue hosted by a think-tank, Singh also underlined the importance of technology in warfare and said military preparedness in the 21st century cannot be separated from technological and industrial preparedness.

“As we set our eyes on 2047, our aim in the defence sector should be ambitious,” he said.

The defence minister also asserted that the difference between conventional and unconventional warfares is “becoming increasingly blurred” today.

The dialogue, hosted by Delhi-based Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), brought together senior officers from the defence ministry, domain experts from the country and abroad, and industry representatives.

“Aatmanirbharta must be understood as a quest for technological sovereignty. It does not mean producing everything ourselves... It means ensuring that our critical defence requirements are not held hostage to external dependencies,” the defence minister said.

He asserted that India's pursuit of self-reliance is "not a retreat from world", rather it symbolises a confident and technologically capable India better positioned to engage with international partners.

He noted that while traditional partnerships based on procurement, licensed manufacturing and transfer of technology have contributed to India's industrial capabilities, future requirements call for a more ambitious approach based on "co-development, co-production and shared innovation".

"Such partnerships should ensure meaningful Indian participation in design and development, access to critical technologies, appropriate sharing of intellectual property and opportunities for Indian companies to participate in global supply chains.