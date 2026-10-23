Rajnath Singh calls for long-term war planning, says ground forces remain indispensable

He cited Operation Sindoor as an example of how “innovative thinking, enhanced synergy and superior coordination”, backed by advanced weaponry, could deliver operational results.

During the opening strikes of operation in May last year, the Army was assigned seven of the nine terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Its artillery used precision-guided Excalibur ammunition and loitering munitions to strike targets, while Army air defence units played a major role in countering Pakistani drones and other aerial threats during the subsequent hostilities.

Singh called for faster adoption of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, data analytics, cybersecurity and secure communications. He urged commanders to continually assess operational performance and strengthen capabilities to meet evolving battlefield requirements.

He also pointed out that future conflicts, he stressed, would require multi-domain capabilities and seamless coordination between the services.

The emphasis on jointness comes as the government considers proposals for integrated theatre commands, which would bring elements of the Army, Navy and Air Force under joint operational leadership.

As reported earlier, three proposals are with the Defence Ministry, with their financial and organisational implications being worked out. A final decision on theaterisation would require political approval from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which is chaired by the PM.

The Army is also restructuring its combat formations to bring drones, surveillance and precision-strike capabilities closer to frontline troops. The changes span Shaurya Squadrons for armoured units, Ashni platoons in infantry battalions, and Shaktibaan regiments and Divyastra batteries in the artillery. The restructuring is geared to improve battlefield awareness and accelerate the detection-to-strike cycle.

The modernisation drive comes amid the continuing military stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the threat from Pakistan on the western front. Beijing’s extensive defence partnership with Islamabad adds to the challenge of preparing for contingencies involving both adversaries.

Singh also called for reforms to translate into tangible operational gains, stressing defence self-reliance, improved manpower management and greater participation of women in the armed forces.