Right to protest not absolute, must be balanced with right to trade: SC on Ramlila Maidan protest

NEW DELHI: The right to protest is not absolute and must be balanced with the right to trade, the Supreme Court observed on Tuesday while seeking replies from the Centre and other respondents to a plea by traders’ organisations against the ongoing protest at Ramlila Maidan.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notices to the Centre, Delhi Government, Delhi Police and other respondents, directing them to reply within a week. The plea, filed by traders’ organisations, sought an end to the protests against the Chief Election Commissioner during the festive season.

The Bench was hearing several petitions, including one filed by the Kirana Committee Delhi, which alleged business losses due to the protest at Ramlila Maidan.

"You can't occupy a site at all times. Where will farmers, journalists, etc., go? Everyone has the right to protest. Designated time must be given for designated period," the CJI observed.