SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf (Amendment) Act's validity on January 21, 2027

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted the hearing on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 to January 21, 2027. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale asked the parties in the case to complete the pleadings in the matter by December 31.

"We permit the applicants who filed interlocutory applications and were directed to be taken in that capacity to file writ petitions within two weeks from today," the bench said.

"Copy to be served on nodal counsel, who is directed to compile and include judgments relied upon by the petitioners. Additional Solicitor General to respond to the written submissions made. The pleadings shall be completed by December 31, 2026," the bench said.

The nodal counsel told the court that five lead petitions were identified earlier while 135 petitions were converted to interlocutory applications. He proposed that all parties may file written submissions and it will be compiled.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, pointed to the April 17, 2025, order by which only five lead petitions were taken up to avoid an unmanageable volume of cases. He submitted that the earlier arrangement should not be undone.

President Droupadi Murmu had given her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, after it was passed by both houses of Parliament after heated debates.

The top court on September 15 last year put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create Waqf, but refused to stay the entire law, outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.