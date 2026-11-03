Smriti Irani calls Rahul 'prince in perpetual waiting', claims Congress lost 56 assembly polls before SIR

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, calling him a "prince in perpetual waiting" and accusing him of being unable to accept electoral defeats, as she launched a broad attack on the Opposition over its protests against the SIR exercise.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, the former Union minister claimed that the Congress had lost 56 assembly elections between 2014 and 2025, before the current SIR exercise began, and alleged that the party was blaming the Election Commission for its electoral setbacks instead of introspecting on its leadership failures.

"The Congress has been losing elections since 2014. Gyanesh Kumar was not even the chief election commissioner then. From 2014 to 2025, before the current SIR, Congress has lost 56 state assembly elections," the BJP national general secretary said.

Irani alleged that Gandhi was unwilling to accept the people's electoral verdict and was instead questioning the legitimacy of elections and constitutional institutions.

"The prince in perpetual waiting is unwilling to accept defeats. Instead of introspecting on why the Congress keeps losing elections, he is attacking the Election Commission and questioning the democratic process," she said.

Irani questioned why the Congress was opposing the removal of duplicate and ineligible names from electoral rolls, alleging that the opposition was undermining constitutional institutions by casting aspersions on the poll panel.

"Why does the Congress want duplicate and fake voters to remain on the electoral rolls?" she asked.