Smriti Irani hits out at Cong over EC attacks; questions demand to retain duplicate, deceased voters in rolls

Senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Tuesday slammed the Congress for targeting the Election Commission, accusing the main opposition party of attempting to undermine the country's electoral system after failing to get the people's support within the current democratic framework.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Irani alleged that the Congress party, which was established "to preserve the British Empire", is today attacking the Election Commission of India. "There could be nothing more shameful than this," she said.

The reaction came after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, suspension of the SIR, restoration of over 13 crore names struck off from the electoral rolls and the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "match-fixing" polls.

Irani questioned why the Congress leadership was insisting on retaining deceased individuals and duplicate names in the electoral rolls.

Accusing the opposition party of duplicity, Irani asked if the Congress leadership is giving a clean chit to the EC in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Karnataka, where the BJP is not in power.

The BJP leader said that in 2019, the outgoing national president of the Congress party had stated that he would make every possible effort to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image.