Venugopal says PAC must be taken seriously, flags absence of six chief secretaries in meeting

Chairman of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) KC Venugopal on Tuesday voiced concern over the absence of chief secretaries of six states at its recent meeting and stressed the need to uphold legislative oversight over policies and schemes for citizens' welfare.

The senior Congress leader also said that there is a need for the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to increase the number of audits and focus more on the implementation of flagship programmes of the government like Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Swachh Bharat Mission and Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana.

Addressing a conference of chairpersons of the Public Accounts Committees of Parliament and state and Union Territories legislatures, Venugopal said the meetings of the PAC must be taken with the seriousness they deserve as they are not intended to find fault but to improve policies.

"When the committee calls for evidence, it is not to find fault for its own sake -- the purpose is to improve schemes and policies, and that ultimately serves the welfare of the citizens. For example, in the last meeting of the committee in Parliament, none of the chief secretaries of six states attended," he said.

The PAC chairman said the top officers of the six states had been called to tender oral evidence on the pre-matric and post-matric scholarships for Scheduled Caste students.

He said these scholarships support students from among the most disadvantaged sections of the society. "The absence of the chief secretaries denied the committee the opportunity to examine the shortcomings and secure corrective action," he said.

Venugopal urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present at the event, to intervene in such cases so that the "authority of the committee, and through it the authority of Parliament, is duly respected".