‘BJP blocked SIR debate’: Derek O’Brien hits back at Shah with Rajya Sabha video

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien on Wednesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s challenge to the Opposition to debate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Parliament, sharing footage of a previous attempt by INDIA bloc members to raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

O’Brien, the TMC’s parliamentary party leader in the Upper House, posted a two-minute video of the proceedings from December 1, 2025, showing Opposition members seeking a discussion on electoral reforms, including SIR. He alleged that the BJP had blocked the demand at the time.

"A special video for Messrs Modi-Shah & cronies. A reminder from a Parliament they mock. 1 December 2025. Rajya Sabha. Two minutes that tell a story," O’Brien said in a post on X.

"I.N.D.I.A parties demanded a discussion on SIR. The BJP BLOCKED it. And today, all the big talk about wanting a debate! Watch," he added.