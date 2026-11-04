Centre approves key initiatives to support critical minerals, renewable energy, statistical efforts

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of major policy initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s strategic mineral supply chains, accelerating renewable energy integration and improving access to speedy justice for women and children.

Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the decisions include a Rs 2,814 crore capital expenditure support scheme for critical mineral processing, a Rs 14,500 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme to develop 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity and the continuation of the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) scheme for another five years with an outlay of Rs 3,788.04 crore.

In a significant move to reduce India’s dependence on imported critical minerals and strengthen domestic supply chains, the Cabinet approved the capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing with a financial outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, the Minister said.

The scheme will be implemented over five years, from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31 and aims to establish domestic processing capabilities for lithium and nickel ores and intermediate products into high-purity compounds. Cobalt is also expected to be recovered as a by-product.

“Under the scheme, capital subsidies of 30 percent of eligible investment will be provided for setting up four processing plants - two for lithium and two for nickel. Beneficiaries will be selected through a two-stage process involving technical qualification and financial bidding based on the least-cost criterion. Incentives will be released in three tranches linked to the achievement of specified milestones,” the government said in an official statement.