Centre approves key initiatives to support critical minerals, renewable energy, statistical efforts

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a series of major policy initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s strategic mineral supply chains, accelerating renewable energy integration and improving access to speedy justice for women and children.
Briefing media after the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the decisions include a Rs 2,814 crore capital expenditure support scheme for critical mineral processing, a Rs 14,500 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme to develop 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage capacity and the continuation of the Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) scheme for another five years with an outlay of Rs 3,788.04 crore.
In a significant move to reduce India’s dependence on imported critical minerals and strengthen domestic supply chains, the Cabinet approved the capital expenditure support scheme to promote critical mineral processing with a financial outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, the Minister said.
The scheme will be implemented over five years, from financial year 2026-27 to 2030-31 and aims to establish domestic processing capabilities for lithium and nickel ores and intermediate products into high-purity compounds. Cobalt is also expected to be recovered as a by-product.
“Under the scheme, capital subsidies of 30 percent of eligible investment will be provided for setting up four processing plants - two for lithium and two for nickel. Beneficiaries will be selected through a two-stage process involving technical qualification and financial bidding based on the least-cost criterion. Incentives will be released in three tranches linked to the achievement of specified milestones,” the government said in an official statement.
The initiative is expected to strengthen India’s position in the critical minerals value chain and support strategic sectors such as electric mobility, electronics, battery manufacturing and defence. By developing domestic refining and processing capabilities, the government aims to reduce vulnerabilities arising from concentrated global supply chains and enhance industrial self-reliance.
In another major decision supporting India’s clean energy transition, the Union Cabinet also approved a Rs 14,500-crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme for developing 92 GWh of grid-scale energy storage systems during 2026-27 to 2030-31.
“The proposed capacity comprises 60 GWh of Hydro Pumped Storage Plants, 30 GWh of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and 2 GWh of alternative energy storage technologies,” the minister said.
The scheme seeks to address one of the key challenges associated with renewable energy expansion - the intermittent nature of solar and wind power. Large-scale storage facilities will help store surplus electricity when generation is high and release it when demand rises or renewable generation declines.
The initiative is expected to improve grid stability, facilitate greater integration of renewable energy and support round-the-clock availability of electricity. It also seeks to encourage domestic manufacturing, with a minimum domestic content requirement of 40 per cent for battery energy storage projects.
The VGF mechanism is intended to improve the financial viability of storage projects and encourage greater private-sector participation in developing the infrastructure required for India's evolving power system.
On the social justice front, the Union Cabinet approved the continuation of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Fast Track Special Courts, including exclusive POCSO courts, for another five years, from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.
The scheme carries a total financial outlay of Rs 3,788.04 crore, with the Centre’s share to be met from the Nirbhaya Fund. It aims to operationalise up to 850 Fast Track Special Courts across participating States and Union Territories for expeditious trial and disposal of pending rape cases and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.
Each court will have a dedicated judicial officer, a Special Public Prosecutor and six support staff to facilitate speedy trials and provide a child-friendly judicial environment.
The extension is intended to strengthen the specialised judicial infrastructure dealing with sexual offences against women and children, reduce case pendency and improve access to timely justice.
Moreover, the Union Cabinetalso approved the Viksit Bharat Initiative for Statistical Transformation, Analytics and Research (VISTAR), a central sector scheme with an outlay of Rs 4,371.10 crore for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31.
Aligned with the government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the scheme aims to modernise India’s official statistical system by improving data timeliness, accuracy, granularity and interoperability while integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics into statistical processes.
The initiative will cover statistical and data management activities of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), providing flexibility to allocate resources according to evolving policy requirements.
The scheme comprises three major components: Comprehensive Statistical Operations and Strengthening of Ecosystem, Support for Statistical Strengthening (SSS), and Economic Census (EC).
CAPEX support scheme to promote critical mineral processing
Lithium demand: From Ktin 2025 to 60 Kt by 20230
Nickel demand: From 50 Kt in 2025 to 100 Kt in 2030
Total outlay: Rs 2,814 crore capital expenditure support
Lithium plant: Rs 1,000 crore
Nickel plants: Rs 1,800 crore
VGF scheme for grid-scale energy storagesystems
Total central assistance: Rs 14,500 crore
Capacity: 92GWH of grid-scale storage
Pumped storage plant: 60GWH
Battery storage system: 30 GWH
Alternate technology: 2 GWH
Fast-track special court scheme
Total outlay: Rs 3,788 crore
Number of such courts: 850
Provisions: Full-time Special Public Prosecutor exclusive for each of the courts for five years
Vikist Bharat initiative for statistical transformation, analytics & research
Total outlay: Rs 4,371 crore
Number of surveys: To rise from current 43to 59
States/UTs will get financial support