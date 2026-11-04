Chidambaram Natarajar Temple row: SC stays Madras HC order on temple administration

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Madras High Court order directing the administration of the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple to be handed over to a five-member committee.

A Bench comprising Justices Arvind Kumar and Vipul Pancholi, while hearing an appeal filed by the Dikshitars, stayed the High Court's October 30 order and issued notices to the respondents, including the Tamil Nadu government and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, seeking their responses.

"Having heard the arguments presented by the counsel for both sides, we have reached the conclusion that the impugned judgment should be stayed. Accordingly, it is stayed," the Supreme Court said.

The dispute concerns whether devotees should be allowed to ascend the Kanakasabha, a raised platform at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple, for darshan (worship). The issue has developed into a conflict between devotees' right to worship and the Podhu Dikshitars' (hereditary priests and administrators) right to manage the temple.

The Kanakasabha is situated in front of the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Natarajar, where certain rituals are traditionally performed. Complaints had been raised over devotees being denied permission to ascend the platform for worship.