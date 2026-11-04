'How many sins in Lord Ram's name? ': Congress targets BJP over VB-G RAM G fake attendance

The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of allowing repeated instances of fake attendance under the VB-G RAM G scheme, with party general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioning how many more wrongdoings the ruling party would commit in the name of Lord Ram.

Citing another alleged case of attendance fraud in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district, former Union Rural Development Minister Ramesh said similar irregularities had earlier been reported in Gorakhpur, prompting the government to issue a clarification after the Congress raised the matter.

"Cases of recording fake attendance through clone apps are repeatedly being exposed, which is an extremely serious matter," Ramesh said.

"Donations stolen in the name of Lord Ram, fake employment in the name of Lord Ram. How much more sin does the BJP have left to commit in the name of Lord Ram?" he said, referring to the Ram temple donation theft case.

Last month also, the Congress had slammed the BJP over reported attendance fraud within the VB-G RAM G scheme, saying that "attacking" the rights of the poor while invoking the name of Lord Shri Ram was its true modus operandi.