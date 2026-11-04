Indian-Americans Pia Dandiya, Subramanyam, Miller win key contests; Ramaswamy loses Ohio governor's race

CHANDIGARH: The US midterm elections witnessed a growing presence of Indian-American candidates in American politics, with several securing victories in key congressional and state-level contests.

Pia Dandiya, a first-generation Indian American, won the election to the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida’s 22nd congressional district, defeating Casey Askar, a Marine veteran.

Dandiya (39), a former high school principal, bagged 51.9 per cent of the votes to become the newest Indian-American U.S. congresswoman, as per the results declared on Tuesday.

Born to parents who migrated to the US from India, she is a first-generation American policy leader and technology innovator. She was born and raised in Palm Beach County, Florida.

She began her career as a teacher and later served as a high school principal in Harlem. She founded a high school aimed at helping students from low-income families achieve economic independence.

Every graduate of the school secured college admission. Significantly, 86 per cent came from low-income households. She also served as a White House Fellow and worked at Apple.

According to her campaign website, she became the founding principal at 28, making her one of the youngest high school principals in the country.

Her victory in Florida's newly created 22nd district has now secured her a seat in the US House of Representatives. Dandiya had earlier sought to challenge Republican Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, in Florida's 21st district.

She later shifted to South Florida's 22nd district, which was created during redistricting and had no incumbent in the fray.

In a statement, Chintan Patel, executive director of Indian American Impact SA, said, "Florida's 22nd District was one of the most competitive districts for Democrats, and Pia just turned it blue. Indian American Impact has been proud to support her from the beginning, and we congratulate her on her victory.’’

Meanwhile, Democrat 40-year-old Suhas Subramayam has won from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, as he defeated Republican challenger Dave Beckwith and independent candidate Ahsen Malik.

He got 63.16 per cent of the vote or 1,73,106 votes, while Beckwith received 34.66 per cent, or 94,990 votes.