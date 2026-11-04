Trump says he will work with Democrats, accept results, then dons ‘VETO’ hat

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would accept the results of US midterm elections, but quickly sought to shift the blame for the historic rout to his fellow Republicans.

Time and again on the campaign trail the 80-year-old told Republicans to "pretend I'm on the ballot." That may have been exactly the problem, as voters put Democrats in control of the House and Senate.

But Trump has never been one to take the blame, and in his first reaction to the election results Tuesday he insisted that the Republican Party would have won in a "landslide" if he had actually been running.

"I wasn't on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.