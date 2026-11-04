Democrats wrest control of Congress from Republicans in crushing blow to Trump

WASHINGTON: Democrats won full control of the US Congress in a sweeping midterm rout Tuesday with a landslide of upsets that delivered a crushing rebuke of President Donald Trump and his Republican Party.

The victory handed Democrats both the House of Representatives and Senate, giving them power to block Trump's agenda and investigate alleged corruption for the last two years of his presidency.

The vote reflected deep anger over living costs, tariffs and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices soaring and compounded dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

Trump struck a conciliatory note despite his history of questioning election results, telling The New York Times: "I am absolutely willing to accept those results" and promising to "work with the Democrats."

But minutes later on social media the 80-year-old signaled how he intends to deal with Democratic attempts to pass laws, posting a picture of a red baseball cap emblazoned: "VETO."