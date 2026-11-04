US midterm polls deal blow to Trump as Democrats make early electoral gains

WASHINGTON: Democrats flipped a first US Senate seat Tuesday in early midterm election results that boosted their push to win control of Congress in what would be a stinging rebuke of President Donald Trump.

Popular Democratic former governor Roy Cooper defeated Trump's handpicked candidate for the Senate in North Carolina, while rising Democratic star Jon Ossoff won reelection to the Senate in Georgia, according to media projections.

The early victories for Democrats boosted the party's hopes of taking both chambers of Congress.

The elections are seen as a referendum on Trump's tumultuous and divisive two years in power.

And amid soaring anger over living costs, Trump's trade disputes and the war he started against Iran, polls show the president is one of the most unpopular in US history.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said the country was "on the brink of a dramatic change of direction," predicting his party would reclaim the chamber.

Trump was watching results at the White House, officials said, but his only public statements were a series of angry social media posts attacking coverage by Fox News.

In one post sent as the first polls closed, Trump said Fox was "way down, not because of me, but because they are AGAINST me!"

In another post Trump blasted one host as "DUMB AS A ROCK", and in a third he slammed a Fox poll of voters opinions as "always the worst."

"FoxNews Ratings are way down (27%!) because they're spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Dumocrats!" Trump added.

Results from Florida demonstrated Republican vulnerability in the battle for the House of Representatives, with Democrats projected to win several seats that had been redrawn to favor Trump's party.

In one striking example, Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna was clinging to a razor-thin lead in a district Trump won by 13 points in 2024.