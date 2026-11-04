Rajnath Singh says maritime future of Indo-Pacific cannot be shaped by any single country

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said diversifying supply chains and strengthening regional cooperation are crucial to enhancing maritime interdependence among like-minded nations amid a strained security environment.

In an address at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue, Singh, without naming any country, said certain "actors" and "nations" are seeking to exploit the criticality of oceans for narrow unilateral gains as he called for building resilience to combat challenges in the maritime domain.

Describing oceans as bridges rather than barriers among nations, he highlighted their role in sustaining livelihoods and facilitating the exchange of goods, knowledge and culture.

The defence minister said that the maritime future of the Indo-Pacific cannot be shaped by any single country acting alone, in remarks that came amid growing global concerns over China's military muscle flexing in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The global maritime security environment is strained by deliberate trade disruptions. We see blatant challenges to the freedom of navigation and the weaponisation of narrow maritime passages," he said.

"This growing instability in the maritime domain casts a long shadow over the broader international order," he added.

Singh asserted that the answer to the vulnerabilities of an interconnected world lies in building resilience, emphasising that globalisation cannot be abandoned in response to every disruption, nor should maritime spaces that have enabled human progress be closed.

He stressed that the objective must be to make interdependence more secure.