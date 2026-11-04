SC directs Centre to constitute special cell for implementation of Child Labour Amendment Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to constitute a special cell and monitor the implementation of the provisions of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, which prohibits the employment of child labour in hazardous industries.

A bench of Justices SVN Bhatti and NV Anjaria directed the Ministry of Women and Child Development to issue directions to the enforcing agencies through the respective chief secretaries of the States in this regard.

"With a view to preserving the rights of children/adolescents, we direct the second respondent to constitute a special cell, continue to monitor the implementation of the provisions of the Act and also issue direction to the enforcing agencies through the respective chief secretaries of the State, as amended through the Act No.35 of 2016," the bench said.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva appeared for petitioner NGO Health For Millions.

The Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016 (No. 35 of 2016) amended the principal Child Labour Act of 1986 and came into force on September 1, 2016.

It imposed a complete ban on child employment and prohibited the employment of children below 14 years in all occupations and processes.