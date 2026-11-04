SC refuses plea for rotation of constituencies reserved for SCs, STs, says matter for Parliament

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking mandatory rotation of constituencies reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Parliament and state assemblies, holding that the matter falls within the domain of the legislature and cannot be directed by courts.

According to a PTI report A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana declined to interfere with an Allahabad High Court judgment that upheld Section 9(1)(c) of the Delimitation Act, 2002. The provision allows reserved constituencies to be identified in areas with a comparatively higher proportion of SC and ST populations.

The petition was filed by Jagdish Singh, an elector from the 191-Kadipur Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district. He challenged the constituency's continued reservation for Scheduled Castes, claiming it had remained reserved for nearly seven decades since its creation.

Singh argued that the absence of a rotation mechanism violated Articles 14, 15 and 19 of the Constitution and restricted voters' electoral choices by limiting the candidates they could elect to members of the SC community.

He also contended that the existing arrangement benefited a limited number of political families rather than advancing the interests of the wider community.

Seeking a mechanism similar to the rotational reservation provided for panchayats and municipalities under Articles 243D and 243T of the Constitution, the petitioner urged the court to direct periodic rotation of constituencies reserved for SCs and STs.