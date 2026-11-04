SC to examine law granting CEC, Election Commissioners blanket immunity from prosecution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to examine pleas challenging the constitutional validity of a provision in the 2023 law that grants blanket immunity from civil and criminal proceedings to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners for acts performed or purportedly performed in the discharge of their official duties.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Centre on petitions filed by RJD MP Manoj Jha and activist Arun Agrawal, seeking its response within four weeks.

According to a PTI report, the bench told advocate Fauzia Shakil, appearing for Jha, and advocate Neha Rathi, representing Agrawal, that the matter would be tagged with a petition already pending before the court on the same issue. It scheduled the matter for hearing on December 18.

Jha has challenged Section 16 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. The provision bars courts from entertaining or continuing civil or criminal proceedings against anyone who is or was a CEC or Election Commissioner for any act, thing or word committed, done or spoken while, or in the course of, acting or purporting to act in the discharge of official duties.

In his plea, the RJD MP argued that the provision grants unelected constitutional functionaries a degree of protection not available to the President, members of Parliament or judges of the Supreme Court and high courts.

"Parliament, by a late official amendment to an ordinary Bill, has handed the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners a protection wider than all of them: civil and criminal, during office and for life after it, with no carve-out for corruption, mala fides or crime, and with no authority anywhere empowered to lift it," the plea said.