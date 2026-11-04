Shops shut, offices open as PRAC bandh evokes mixed response in Itanagar

A 12-hour shutdown called by the People's Rights Action Committee (PRAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Capital Region on Wednesday evoked a mixed response, with shops and commercial establishments remaining closed while government offices continued to function.

The shutdown, which began at 5 am, was largely peaceful, with no reports of law-and-order problems or untoward incidents, Capital SP Jummar Basar said.

The protesters are demanding the release of those detained in connection with the October 23 protests against the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Siang, East Siang and Upper Siang districts.

PRAC's other demands include withdrawal of security forces deployed for the proposed project, revocation of suspension orders of gaonburas (village headmen), suspension of SUMP survey activities, etc.

Basar said security arrangements had been put in place to maintain law and order.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at key locations like Civil Secretariat, Lok Bhavan as a precautionary measure to ensure that the bandh remains peaceful, police added.

"Government offices are functioning, while shops and other business establishments have downed their shutters," police said.