Arunachal shutdown call over arrests of protesters opposing 11,200-MW Siang dam

The SUMP Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA) has called for a shutdown across Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts on November 2, protesting the arrests of people opposing the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In a letter to the Bogum Bokang Welfare Society (BBWS), which represents the Bogum Bokang-Tuting area, SAAYA urged the organisation to support the shutdown, saying the decision was taken unanimously at an emergency executive meeting on October 29 attended by representatives of project-affected villages.

The association said the proposed shutdown was intended to protest the arrests of people participating in the movement against the alleged forced survey and deployment of central armed police forces (CAPFs) in the project-affected areas.

SAAYA said the arrests amounted to an attempt to suppress the legitimate voices of indigenous communities opposing the project.

The association urged BBWS to extend its cooperation and guide the movement along peaceful and democratic lines.

Describing the agitation as a struggle to protect ancestral land, the Siang River and the future of coming generations, SAAYA said the issue was also closely linked to the preservation of the identity of the Adi community.

The association called for unity among organisations and residents of the Siang region, reiterating its commitment to a peaceful and democratic movement.