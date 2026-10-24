Mob torches NHPC office, police station in Arunachal amid protests against Siang project.

A mob protesting the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) in Arunachal Pradesh set fire to an NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the homes of two political leaders, including the state BJP chief, in East Siang district, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Several police personnel were injured after protesters allegedly hurled stones at them in Pasighat, he said.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Friday after a 12-hour bandh to protest against the hydropower project was over, Pasighat Deputy Superintendent of Police Tony Tatak said.

The agitators vandalised the residences of BJP state unit president and former MLA Kaling Moyong, and Pasighat West legislator Ninong Ering, he said.

The office of the Adi Bane Kebang, the apex body of the Adi community, was also ransacked, the officer said.

"The NHPC office in the high region area of Pasighat was set ablaze, while a police station there was also torched," Tatak said, adding that the authorities were assessing the extent of damage.

The deputy superintendent of police, who was also injured in the incident, said the protesters had come from the Mebo area.

The violence erupted hours after a bandh in Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts to protest against the proposed hydropower project was over, he said.

Protesters had clashed with the police in Siang district during the 12-hour bandh against the power project on Friday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

Around 150-200 protesters, allegedly armed with machetes, lathis and slingshots, attempted to vandalise police vehicles and breach barricades before pelting security personnel with stones, officials had said.

In East Siang, clashes were also reported near Ranaghat Bridge in Mebo, where protesters allegedly hurled stones at police personnel.