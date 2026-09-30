Arunachal: Upper Siang hydropower project protest turns violent, MLA's house vandalised

Protests against a proposed hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang region turned violent on Wednesday as agitators vandalised the local MLA's house, blocked roads, clashed with police and damaged government vehicles.

The stir in Upper Siang district's Yingkiong affected Chief Minister Pema Khandu's schedule for interaction with government officials and community representatives. During the talks, he flagged the region's twin challenge of sudden high upstream flows in rivers and water scarcity during dry months, and stressed the need for responsible water management.

Protesters have been demanding an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River. They have also sought withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by the proposed project.

However, the government has maintained that the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.

During the protest on Wednesday, agitators entered the residence of Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang in Yingkiong, where several ministers and MLAs were staying, and vandalised it, a senior district official said. They also blocked the Yingkiong-Komkar-Geku road and routes leading towards Dite Dime.