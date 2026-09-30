Arunachal: Upper Siang hydropower project protest turns violent, MLA's house vandalised

Protests against a proposed hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang region turned violent on Wednesday as agitators vandalised the local MLA's house, blocked roads, clashed with police and damaged government vehicles.
The stir in Upper Siang district's Yingkiong affected Chief Minister Pema Khandu's schedule for interaction with government officials and community representatives. During the talks, he flagged the region's twin challenge of sudden high upstream flows in rivers and water scarcity during dry months, and stressed the need for responsible water management.
Protesters have been demanding an immediate stop to the ongoing Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities and survey work for the project proposed on the Siang River. They have also sought withdrawal of security forces deployed in areas likely to be affected by the proposed project.
However, the government has maintained that the 11,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project would drive economic and social growth, generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth, and strengthen water and energy security for the state and the nation.
During the protest on Wednesday, agitators entered the residence of Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang in Yingkiong, where several ministers and MLAs were staying, and vandalised it, a senior district official said. They also blocked the Yingkiong-Komkar-Geku road and routes leading towards Dite Dime.
Protesters gathered outside the Grand Siang Hotel and prevented Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Cabinet ministers Ojing Tasing and Nyato Dukam and the chief minister's advisor Ninong Ering from attending Pema Khandu's programme.
Carrying placards with slogans such as 'No PFR, No Survey' and 'Go Back CM', the protesters questioned the decision to hold an official interaction instead of a direct dialogue with the communities likely to be affected by the project.
Security personnel stopped a rally moving from the general ground towards the lower market, resulting in scuffles between the two sides. A police vehicle was set ablaze near the Dite Dime bridge, while some government cars were also damaged at different places, the official said.
The violence came two days after a clash between villagers and Central Armed Police Forces at Geku in Siang district on September 28. Four people were briefly detained following the incident.
The hydropower project's proposed scale and possible impact on villages and communities in the Siang Valley have led to strong opposition from sections of locals, who have been demanding greater consultation and clarity over its implications.
The state government has maintained that the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities were only a preliminary technical assessment and do not amount to approval for construction of the dam. Khandu has said that the project would not be taken forward if it was found technically unviable and that it would not be implemented against people's wishes.
Despite the protests and road blockades, Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Tajo said Khandu completed his scheduled official meeting at Yingkiong before leaving the district by helicopter.
(With inputs from PTI)