'Will prove in 5 minutes that Modi is anti-national': Rahul Gandhi repeats open debate dare to PM

SANGRUR: The political face-off between the BJP and the Congress over alleged foreign links intensified as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to prove that Opposition parties were "anti-national".

Inviting Modi to an open debate for the second time in as many days, Gandhi said, "Come anywhere, sit with me and debate."

He also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that drugs would be eradicated within three years, asking, "What deadline has he given? Three years? In three years, Amit Shah may not even be the Home Minister. I don't know what he is talking about. My assessment is that the government itself will fall within a year."

The rally in Sangrur officially marked the launch of the Congress party's campaign for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Addressing the 'Insaaf rally', Gandhi renewed his challenge to Prime Minister Modi, saying the latter could choose anyone to moderate a debate between them.

"Yesterday, I challenged Narendra Modi to a face-to-face debate. He can make anyone he wants the judge for this debate. I guarantee the nation that Modi cannot sit before me. I can guarantee that within five minutes of the debate starting, I will prove that Modi is a 'desh-drohi' and Donald Trump controls him," he said.