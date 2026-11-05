Beyond ITBP: Centre weighs bigger leadership shuffle across CAPFs

NEW DELHI: A major leadership reshuffle appears to be taking shape across India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with the latest developments suggesting that the government is looking beyond routine appointments to undertake a wider realignment of senior leadership in the country’s internal security establishment.

The decision to give Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Sanjay Singhal additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has added a new dimension to the emerging succession puzzle.

The vacancy at the ITBP was widely expected in police circles to be filled by Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director Ritwik Rudra, a senior Indian Police Service officer. However, Singhal’s appointment as interim chief has triggered speculation that the government may have a larger role in mind for Rudra, potentially at a more strategically significant force such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or the Border Security Force (BSF).

Rudra is learnt to have been interested in either a more prominent assignment or an opportunity to remain in contention for the coveted post of Director of the Intelligence Bureau (DIB). His prospects, however, are closely linked to the government’s longer-term succession planning.

The possibility of an extension for incumbent IB Director Mahesh Dixit, who assumed office in June 2026 for initial two-year tenure, could further complicate the equation. Any decision extending Dixi’s tenure until 2029 would have significant implications for the aspirations of officers waiting in the succession queue.