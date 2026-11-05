Beyond ITBP: Centre weighs bigger leadership shuffle across CAPFs

NEW DELHI: A major leadership reshuffle appears to be taking shape across India’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with the latest developments suggesting that the government is looking beyond routine appointments to undertake a wider realignment of senior leadership in the country’s internal security establishment.
The decision to give Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Sanjay Singhal additional charge of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has added a new dimension to the emerging succession puzzle.
The vacancy at the ITBP was widely expected in police circles to be filled by Intelligence Bureau (IB) Special Director Ritwik Rudra, a senior Indian Police Service officer. However, Singhal’s appointment as interim chief has triggered speculation that the government may have a larger role in mind for Rudra, potentially at a more strategically significant force such as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or the Border Security Force (BSF).
Rudra is learnt to have been interested in either a more prominent assignment or an opportunity to remain in contention for the coveted post of Director of the Intelligence Bureau (DIB). His prospects, however, are closely linked to the government’s longer-term succession planning.
The possibility of an extension for incumbent IB Director Mahesh Dixit, who assumed office in June 2026 for initial two-year tenure, could further complicate the equation. Any decision extending Dixi’s tenure until 2029 would have significant implications for the aspirations of officers waiting in the succession queue.
According to sources, among the possible destinations for Rudra, the CISF appears to hold particular significance. The force has evolved considerably beyond its traditional role of protecting industrial establishments and public-sector assets. With responsibility for securing airports, metro networks, critical infrastructure and strategically important installations, the CISF has acquired an increasingly prominent position in India’s national security framework. Its expanding mandate offers a substantial administrative and operational platform, making it an attractive assignment for an officer with an intelligence background.
A possible appointment of Rudra as CISF chief, however, would require a carefully coordinated sequence of transfers. One potential arrangement could involve regularising Singha’s additional charge at the ITBP, followed by the appointment of either CRPF Special Director General Vitul Kumar or CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan as the next SSB chief. Such a movement could eventually create the vacancy required to accommodate Rudra at the CISF.
The emerging changes must also be seen against the possibility of another important appointment in the Cabinet Secretariat. Secretary (Security) Rajiv Singh’s eventual retirement could open the way for a senior CAPF chief to move into the position. The post carries considerable significance, given its administrative oversight of the Special Protection Group (SPG), which is entrusted with the Prime Minister’s security. Any such movement could trigger another round of vacancies and appointments across the forces.
For now, Singhal’s additional charge at the ITBP appears to have provided the government with valuable breathing space. Rather than treating the vacancy as an isolated administrative matter, the Centre may be using the interim arrangement to work out a broader leadership strategy. The eventual reshuffle, therefore, could prove to be less about replacing individual officers and more about recalibrating the command structure of India’s internal security establishment.