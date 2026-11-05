Bombay HC says electoral registration rules remain in force during SIR, orders inclusion of six Goa voters

The Bombay High Court on Thursday ruled that the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, continue to apply during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, directing authorities to include six members of a Goa family in the voters' list.

Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar of the Goa bench, in a 44-page judgment, directed the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Santa Cruz constituency to include the names of petitioner Paresh Salgaonkar and his five family members in Part 25 of the electoral roll after confirming their residence within 10 days.

The petitioners, who had been voting in Santa Cruz constituency since 1995, had shifted their residence from Part 29 to Part 25 of the same constituency. They had submitted Form 8 for change of address through the Booth Level Officer (BLO) on November 12, 2025. The application was uploaded to the ERO's portal on December 8, 2025.

However, their names were deleted from Part 29 but not included in the draft electoral roll for Part 25, said their lawyer advocate Vivek Rodrigues. The ERO rejected their Form 8 application on January 21, 2026, following which the District Election Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer also rejected their appeals.

The High Court observed that Rule 25 of the Registration of Electors Rules provides for revision of electoral rolls, and Rules 4 to 23 apply to an intensive revision just as they apply to the first preparation of a roll.