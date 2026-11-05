Chhattisgarh launches gallery project ‘Riyasat Veethika’ to preserve royal history

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated a major cultural project to preserve and showcase the historic legacy, royal traditions, and rare heritage of the state’s 14 former princely states (desi riyasats) under a single roof through a dedicated gallery titled ‘Riyasat Veethika’.

The blueprint for the proposed gallery was unveiled during a consultative meeting with former royal families to preserve heritage and boost palace tourism.

Tourism and culture officials presented a detailed action plan via a PowerPoint presentation to descendants and representatives of the erstwhile royal families, actively seeking their guidance and participation to build the repository.

Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Chairman Nilu Sharma said the state’s princely states have played a pivotal role in carving out it's distinct cultural, archaeological, and religious identity across the country. He highlighted that alongside the gallery, the state government is working to develop historic palaces into heritage tourism circuits and homestays, opening new avenues for tourism while safeguarding architectural landmarks.

Outlining the scope of the project, Secretary for Tourism and Culture Dr S Bharatidasan explained that Riyasat Veethika will document and systematically display courtroom traditions, royal insignias, traditional royal attire, antique armaments, historical coinage, royal seals, archives, and unique socio-cultural rituals.