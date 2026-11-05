Court asks Delhi police to give seven- day notice to Cong MP Akoijam in sexual harrasment case

A Delhi court on Thursday directed the city police to give seven days' prior notice to Congress MP and former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam before taking any coercive action against him in connection with a sexual harassment case.

Disposing of his anticipatory bail plea, Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh said the police must serve the notice if they intend to arrest Akoijam.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had sought a reply from Delhi Police.

In October, JNU dismissed Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment. The professor, however, has termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and raised questions regarding due process.

On October 12, Delhi Police registered an FIR against the Inner Manipur Congress MP, days after he was sacked from service.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May.