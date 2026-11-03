Delhi court seeks police's reply on Congress MP Akoijam's anticipatory bail plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday sought a response from the city police on the anticipatory bail plea of Congress MP and dismissed Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a sexual harassment case, while directing that no coercive action be taken against him until the next hearing on Thursday.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh also directed the investigating officer (IO) to appear with the case file on Thursday, when the court will consider the Inner Manipur MP's anticipatory bail plea.

JNU dismissed Akoijam in October over allegations of sexual harassment. He, however, termed his dismissal a "witch hunt" and questioned whether due process had been followed.

On October 12, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Akoijam, days after he was dismissed from service.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court stayed JNU's order to terminate the services of Akoijam, and listed the matter for the next hearing in January 2027.

According to reports, at least 11 female students filed sexual harassment complaints against the professor in May. The complainants alleged that Akoijam invited students to his campus residence under the pretext of meetings or gatherings and attempted to sexually harass them.