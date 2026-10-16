Bimol Akoijam to challenge JNU dismissal, urges Manipur to maintain calm

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following sexual harassment allegations, said on Friday that his lawyers were preparing to challenge the action and would file a case in a day or two.

A day after appearing before investigators at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the case, Akoijam returned to Imphal and appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and calm.

“People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious. In one or two days, we will challenge it,” he told the media at Imphal airport.

Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.

“Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don’t think my pain is any greater than the pain of these people. This action is an attempt to silence my voice,” he alleged.