Bimol Akoijam to challenge JNU dismissal, urges Manipur to maintain calm

NEW DELHI: Congress MP Bimol Akoijam, who was dismissed from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) following sexual harassment allegations, said on Friday that his lawyers were preparing to challenge the action and would file a case in a day or two.
A day after appearing before investigators at Delhi’s Vasant Kunj North Police Station in connection with the case, Akoijam returned to Imphal and appealed to the people of Manipur to maintain peace and calm.
“People of Manipur, just be calm. My lawyers are preparing to file a case, but we have to be very cautious. In one or two days, we will challenge it,” he told the media at Imphal airport.
Akoijam said he would cooperate with the investigation but urged the media to focus on the plight of internally displaced persons (IDPs), lawlessness in the state, buffer zone issues and what he described as the normalisation of abnormal conditions.
“Thousands of people are languishing in relief camps. I don’t think my pain is any greater than the pain of these people. This action is an attempt to silence my voice,” he alleged.
Akoijam, a professor at the Centre for the Study of Social Systems under JNU’s School of Social Sciences, was dismissed on October 9 following an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against him.
The Delhi Police served him a notice on Wednesday, asking him to join the investigation after a case was filed against him on October 11 based on a complaint by JNU’s chief security officer.
The Inner Manipur MP has been booked under BNS Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79, which deal with sexual harassment and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman, among other offences.
According to reports, at least 11 female students filed complaints against him in May, alleging that he invited students to his campus residence on the pretext of meetings or gatherings and tried to harass them.
He has, however, denied the charges.