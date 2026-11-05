Delhi police registers FIR against Meta India over child abuse content on its platforms, says NHRC

The development comes less than a month after Meta announced new AI tools to identify advertisements that appear innocuous but may covertly direct users to child sexual abuse material hosted outside its platforms.

Meta on October 9 said it had found that predators were increasingly using advertising to evade detection, with seemingly harmless ads being used to funnel users to illegal content on external websites.

After identifying such activity, Meta said it had expanded its investigation beyond the ads initially flagged, disabled the accounts involved and blocked the links leading to off-platform content.

Meta had acted on 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content in the first half of 2026, with more than 98 per cent of the material detected proactively before it was reported.