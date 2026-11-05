First US Muslim senator’s wife has India connect

BENGALURU: America’s first Muslim Senator, progressive Democrat Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed (42), has an India connection. His wife, Dr Sarah Jukaku, a psychiatrist, has her roots in Bhatkal, a coastal town in Karnataka known for its rich maritime history and culture.

Her father, Dr Jukaku Tayeb was born and grew up in Bhatkal. He graduated from Bangalore Medical college in 1976 before immigrating to the US. Sarah’s grandfather Jukaku Shamsuddin was the deputy finance minister in the then BD Jatti government.

Abdul El-Sayed, of Egyptian descent, won against Republican Mike Rogers in a high-stakes battle for Michigan’s open US Senate seat on early Wednesday morning, making him the first Muslim Senator in the history of the United States of America.

“We all prayed through the night (in India) on Tuesday for Abdul’s (El-Sayed) victory.

Not just the family, but the entire Bhatkal and well-wishers across India and elsewhere prayed for him. Though it was a tough call, he made it,” Sarah’s cousin told this newspaper. “Sarah is my cousin. Her father and my father are brothers. Yesterday, her father had messaged the family on a WhatsApp group asking us to pray for Abdul.

He has set his priorities on making healthcare affordable and taking money out of electoral politics. Abdul is transparent and non-corrupt, and has the courage to say the truth. Though it was a tough call this time too, he made it and we are so proud and happy,” said Sarah’s cousin in Bengaluru.