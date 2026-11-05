Hardly any victims come forward in Jantar Mantar probe: Panel to Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Hardly any victims have approached the High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) probing alleged police excesses during the Cockroach Janta Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar, the Supreme Court was told on Thursday.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi allowed the committee to examine materials, including video clips, submitted by petitioners on behalf of the victims.

The committee, appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate the violence, said it had received only a few complaints despite repeated appeals. The protests had turned violent, leading to clashes between protesters and Delhi Police.

The court had set up the HPEC to examine whether police used disproportionate force, whether protesters violated the conditions imposed on them and what led to the escalation. The panel was also asked to suggest measures to prevent similar incidents.

Appearing for the committee, its counsel said public notices had been issued but the response remained poor. The bench observed that victims might be unaware of the committee's proceedings or apprehensive about deposing against the police.

Counsel for the CJP told the court that several party workers had sustained injuries in the alleged lathi-charge but were afraid to file formal complaints. He sought permission for anonymous complaints and protection for witnesses.

Delhi Police maintained that its action was lawful and proportionate. It said protesters had blocked roads, raised provocative slogans and pelted stones, forcing the police to intervene.

The Supreme Court directed the committee to issue fresh public notices in Hindi and English, set up an online portal to receive complaints and extend the deadline for submissions. It also directed Delhi Police to provide all relevant records, including wireless logs, duty rosters and video footage.

The bench said the inquiry must be fair, transparent and completed within a fixed timeframe. It also asked the committee to examine the role of organisers in ensuring peaceful protests. The matter will be taken up again after the interim report is submitted.